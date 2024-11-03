Latko Wealth Management Ltd. Acquires New Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Latko Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.3% of Latko Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.05 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.91 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.77 and a 200 day moving average of $82.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2831 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

