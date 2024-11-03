Latko Wealth Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Latko Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,835,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.5% of Latko Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $262.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $201.53 and a 52 week high of $270.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $261.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.51.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.