LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Bought by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,497 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 2.69% of LendingTree worth $20,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 21,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TREE. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

LendingTree Price Performance

Shares of LendingTree stock traded down $11.88 on Friday, hitting $45.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,610,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,628. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $62.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.19. The company has a market capitalization of $602.30 million, a P/E ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 2.11.

About LendingTree

(Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.