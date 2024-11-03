Lisk (LSK) Trading 5.7% Lower This Week

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $118.13 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lisk has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000240 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000639 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000814 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 162,068,550 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.