Lithium X Energy (CVE:LIX) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Lithium X Energy Corp. (CVE:LIX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.57 and traded as low as C$2.54. Lithium X Energy shares last traded at C$2.57, with a volume of 1,695,499 shares changing hands.
Lithium X Energy Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.57.
About Lithium X Energy
Lithium X Energy Corp. operates as a lithium exploration and development company in Argentina and the United States. Its principal property is the Sal de los Angeles lithium-potash brine project comprising 8,854 hectares area located in Salta Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Royce Resources Corp.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lithium X Energy
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- From PACs to Portfolios: Billionaire Bets and Investor Reactions
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- AppLovin Stock Quadruples: What’s Behind the Bullish Sentiment?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium X Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium X Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.