Lmcg Investments LLC Purchases 862 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLV. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 24,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 191,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,747,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPLV stock opened at $70.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.79. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $73.32.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

