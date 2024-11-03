Lmcg Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 13.6% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 178.6% in the third quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 24,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 15,662 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 83.6% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 61,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,594,000 after buying an additional 27,848 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 75.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GEV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.40.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

NYSE GEV opened at $301.09 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $311.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.99.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

