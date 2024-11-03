Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 2.3% of Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $362.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.50.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $319.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $171.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $324.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.52 and a 12 month high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 181.58%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 115.24%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

