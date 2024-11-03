Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Has $241,000 Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the second quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rogco LP now owns 4,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $134.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.12 and a 52-week high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 98.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Baird R W raised United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.71.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

