Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Has $261,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 48,737.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,596,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,703 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 3,101,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,189,000 after buying an additional 312,321 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 176,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,698,000 after acquiring an additional 67,235 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,016,000 after acquiring an additional 57,693 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $13,840,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $245.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $185.96 and a 12 month high of $252.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.63 and its 200-day moving average is $233.92.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

