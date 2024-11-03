Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $586.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $418.22 and a fifty-two week high of $612.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $580.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $561.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

