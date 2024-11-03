Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.25% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JSCP. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period.

Shares of JSCP stock opened at $46.70 on Friday. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $47.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.06.

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

