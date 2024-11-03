Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,532.5% during the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 25,302 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 70,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $120.01 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $103.50 and a 1-year high of $126.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.91.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

