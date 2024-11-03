Loop Capital Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Stock Price

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Loop Capital from $232.00 to $227.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Lancaster Colony from $200.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.50.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LANC

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $180.47 on Friday. Lancaster Colony has a 52-week low of $161.54 and a 52-week high of $215.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.14 and a 200-day moving average of $184.67.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $466.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.36 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lancaster Colony

In other news, Director Elliot K. Fullen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $169.00 per share, with a total value of $507,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,362. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LANC. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 2,386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 172,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,517,000 after buying an additional 165,155 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4,189.1% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 163,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,922,000 after purchasing an additional 159,981 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,186,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,913,000 after purchasing an additional 85,658 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the second quarter valued at $7,997,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 1,055.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 32,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.