Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Buys 364 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $187.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $193.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.80.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

