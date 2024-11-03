Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $1.33 Million Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 15.3% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $130.67 to $126.29 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.18.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CNI opened at $108.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $107.56 and a 52 week high of $134.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.76.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 31.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.6108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.90%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

