Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.7% in the third quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 17,568 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $318,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 94.7% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.6% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $701,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.16.

View Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Danaher Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $247.76 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $190.95 and a 12 month high of $281.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.51. The firm has a market cap of $178.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.61%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.