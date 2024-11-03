Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Everest Group by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EG opened at $350.97 on Friday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $343.76 and a 12-month high of $417.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $386.10 and a 200 day moving average of $380.58.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.97 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 60.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 12.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $403.00 price objective on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Everest Group from $393.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Everest Group from $527.00 to $517.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.36.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

