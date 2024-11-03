LUXO Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.14 Million (LUXO)

LUXO (LUXO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. Over the last week, LUXO has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One LUXO token can now be bought for $0.0381 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. LUXO has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $26,146.77 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LUXO Profile

LUXO launched on April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The official website for LUXO is www.luxochain.io. The official message board for LUXO is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The project’s mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.

LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/Luxochain%5FChannel)[Medium](https://medium.com/@luxochain)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484855/luxo-whitepaper.pdf)”

