Macquarie Raises Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $9.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Macquarie from $4.90 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.14% from the stock’s previous close.

PTON has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.05.

PTON stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $8.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.97 million. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 24,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $144,866.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,592. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 36,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $174,522.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,466 shares in the company, valued at $812,748.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 24,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $144,866.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,592. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,880 shares of company stock valued at $815,767. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 113,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 50.0% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 133,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

