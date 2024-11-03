MAP Protocol Price Hits $0.0074 (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $56.42 million and $886,966.16 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,616.37 or 1.00682063 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,439.89 or 1.00423105 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About MAP Protocol
MAP Protocol was first traded on November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 9,697,223,991 coins and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.mapprotocol.io. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@mapprotocolofficial.
Buying and Selling MAP Protocol
