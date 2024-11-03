Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) Plans Dividend of $0.09

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0861 per share on Monday, December 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th.
Mapfre Price Performance
Shares of Mapfre stock remained flat at $5.50 during trading hours on Friday. Mapfre has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $5.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90.
Mapfre Company Profile
