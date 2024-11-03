Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.63 and traded as high as $1.90. Marchex shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 16,975 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $76.88 million, a P/E ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.14 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 8.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marchex stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the quarter. Marchex accounts for approximately 1.5% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned approximately 0.92% of Marchex worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

