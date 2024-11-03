MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $563.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.49 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. MarineMax updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.800-2.800 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $1.80-2.80 EPS.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average of $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $646.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.85. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $39.85.

HZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on MarineMax from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on MarineMax from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

