MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92. MarineMax also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.800-2.800 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HZO. Benchmark started coverage on MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Shares of HZO opened at $28.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.19. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $563.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.49 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MarineMax will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

