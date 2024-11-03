Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.07.

MRNS stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $11.26. The company has a market cap of $18.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.05 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 493.14% and a negative return on equity of 7,831.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,140,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,431,000 after acquiring an additional 990,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,805,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,366,000 after purchasing an additional 132,689 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,658,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,329 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

