Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Director Purchases $15,530.60 in Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) Director Monika U. Ehrman bought 305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.92 per share, for a total transaction of $15,530.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,837,550.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matador Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.59. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 3.26. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $770.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 191.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Recommended Stories

