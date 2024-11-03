Maxim Group Has Lowered Expectations for COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Stock Price

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 152.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Down 0.2 %

CMPS opened at $4.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 12.03, a quick ratio of 12.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. COMPASS Pathways has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at COMPASS Pathways

In other COMPASS Pathways news, major shareholder Life Sciences N.V. Atai sold 2,660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $16,093,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,905,774 shares in the company, valued at $41,779,932.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of COMPASS Pathways

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fore Capital LLC bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. 46.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

