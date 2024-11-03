MetalNRG (LON:MNRG) Stock Price Down 7.3% – Should You Sell?

MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG – Get Free Report) traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.44 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01). 8,801,587 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 11,194,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.48 ($0.01).

MetalNRG Stock Down 8.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.28.

MetalNRG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MetalNRG plc operates as a natural resource and energy investing company. The company explores for gold, iron ore, nickel, copper, cobalt, silver, and diamonds deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Ridge project covering an area of 932 hectares located in Arizona, the United States; the Lake Victoria Gold project located in Tanzania; and the Uranium project located in Kyrgyzstan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MetalNRG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetalNRG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.