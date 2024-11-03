Micah R. Conrad Sells 2,500 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Stock

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,428. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of OMF opened at $49.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.35. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.52 and a 12 month high of $54.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. OneMain had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.03%.

OMF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on OneMain from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point boosted their target price on OneMain from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in OneMain by 1.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in OneMain by 13.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 27.4% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

