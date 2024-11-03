Mina (MINA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13.85 Million

Mina (MINA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Mina has a market capitalization of $574.32 million and $13.85 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mina has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68,616.37 or 1.00682063 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,439.89 or 1.00423105 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,195,453,108 coins and its circulating supply is 1,177,058,326 coins. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,195,301,958.8400393 with 1,176,723,128.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.5086127 USD and is down -2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 163 active market(s) with $17,193,053.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

