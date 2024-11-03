Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MIR

Mirion Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MIR opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.09 and a beta of 0.72. Mirion Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $15.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $206.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Mirion Technologies’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mirion Technologies will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mirion Technologies

In other Mirion Technologies news, insider Loic Eloy sold 22,139 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $219,397.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,640.33. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mirion Technologies news, insider Loic Eloy sold 22,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $219,397.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,640.33. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,544,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,984,187. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,639 shares of company stock worth $539,247 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,308,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,272,000 after purchasing an additional 159,404 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 509.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after buying an additional 446,034 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $1,890,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 13.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 816,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after acquiring an additional 97,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,377,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

About Mirion Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.