Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for Chubb (NYSE:CB) Stock Price

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $291.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.26.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $277.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $112.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb has a 12 month low of $215.54 and a 12 month high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb will post 21.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,748,829.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,748,829.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

