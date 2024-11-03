Nano (XNO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.26 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One Nano coin can now be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nano has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $104.92 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,005.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $352.92 or 0.00511438 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008771 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.86 or 0.00099789 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.51 or 0.00225362 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00026207 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00070338 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00020822 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

