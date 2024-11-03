Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) Trading 0.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.43 and last traded at $25.31. Approximately 15,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 59,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $408.76 million, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average of $24.62.

About Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of stocks included in the Nasdaq-100 Index combined with an options collar. The fund seeks to generate current income with some downside protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.