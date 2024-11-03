Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.450-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Navient Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ NAVI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.99. The stock had a trading volume of 702,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,483. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.39. Navient has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $19.68.
Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.04 million. Navient had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 1.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Navient will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NAVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Navient in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Navient from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.78.
Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.
