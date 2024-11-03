NEAR Protocol Market Cap Reaches $4.38 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.38 billion and approximately $200.11 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $3.60 or 0.00005293 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00033690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00010347 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000440 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,218,459,417 coins and its circulating supply is 1,217,815,133 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,218,367,917 with 1,217,816,612 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.77648616 USD and is down -4.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 461 active market(s) with $185,393,227.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.