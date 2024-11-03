Needham & Company LLC Cuts Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $950.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $1,000.00 to $950.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $994.00 price objective (up from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $942.40.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $759.37 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $459.69 and a 12-month high of $959.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $897.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $823.57.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.05). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $620.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total value of $10,225,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,518,400.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $9,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,714 shares in the company, valued at $28,228,300. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total value of $10,225,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,518,400.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,636 shares of company stock worth $36,459,953. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 95.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 305,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,712,000 after acquiring an additional 148,771 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 311.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,319,000 after purchasing an additional 141,277 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,947.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 143,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,826,000 after purchasing an additional 136,391 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 92,842.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 123,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,281,000 after purchasing an additional 123,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 447,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,715,000 after purchasing an additional 93,362 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

