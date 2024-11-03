Needham & Company LLC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Stock

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $67.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 72.76% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TREE. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on LendingTree from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 200.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in LendingTree by 16.8% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LendingTree during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.
