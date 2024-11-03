Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,020 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Netflix by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,916.1% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 59,776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $42,397,000 after purchasing an additional 56,811 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $756.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $323.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $712.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $664.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $417.10 and a 52-week high of $773.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,043,019.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,163,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,810 shares of company stock valued at $142,049,542. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.