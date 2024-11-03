New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Buys 5,188 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optas LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 263.8% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $262.65 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $201.53 and a twelve month high of $270.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $261.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.51. The company has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

