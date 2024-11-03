New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Invests $208,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 294 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Netflix by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $756.10 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $417.10 and a 12 month high of $773.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $712.96 and a 200-day moving average of $664.34.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 5,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.00, for a total value of $4,307,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $185,976. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 5,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.00, for a total value of $4,307,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $185,976. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 209,810 shares of company stock worth $142,049,542 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $840.00 price objective (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $825.00 target price (up previously from $770.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $748.15.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

