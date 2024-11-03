New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $35.43 Million Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,361 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of PTC worth $35,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in PTC by 180.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 17,430 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter valued at about $9,849,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 133.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 122,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,205,000 after buying an additional 70,131 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in PTC by 5.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 437,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,688,000 after buying an additional 24,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in PTC by 234.0% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of PTC stock opened at $185.03 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.16 and a 1-year high of $194.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17.
A number of brokerages have commented on PTC. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.67.
In other PTC news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $858,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,237,855.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $858,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,237,855.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,340. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,714,010. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.
PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.
