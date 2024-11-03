New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $38.08 Million Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.42% of EastGroup Properties worth $38,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 10,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth $66,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

Shares of EGP opened at $171.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.23 and a 1 year high of $192.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.97). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $162.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 115.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EGP. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised EastGroup Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $179.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EastGroup Properties

About EastGroup Properties

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.