New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $42.58 Million Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,491,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,787 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.85% of Schneider National worth $42,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the third quarter worth $73,000. Hilltop National Bank increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 28.5% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the third quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNDR shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schneider National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.08.
Schneider National Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $28.41 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.03.
Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.
Schneider National Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 58.46%.
Schneider National Company Profile
Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.
Featured Articles
