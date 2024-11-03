New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 50,155 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,345,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,155 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.34% of Flex worth $44,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Flex by 623.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Flex by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,197.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,197.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $284,110.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 240,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,494,237.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,028 shares of company stock valued at $933,511 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $39.00 target price on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Flex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.21. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $36.98. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

