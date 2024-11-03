New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 287,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 29,477 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.16% of Diamondback Energy worth $49,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 219,899 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 483.2% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 30,407 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 25,193 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,732,485.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $175.81 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.70 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.51% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $2.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.09.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

