New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 300,896 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,638,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300,896 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 1.61% of Oceaneering International worth $40,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 111,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 105.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 351.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 108.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $75,702.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,573.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 3,300 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $75,702.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,573.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 9,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $252,711.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,782.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,975 shares of company stock valued at $585,413 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on OII. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Oceaneering International from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $24.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $30.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.53.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.08). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $679.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oceaneering International

(Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.