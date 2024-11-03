NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,071 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $533,533,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 612.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,185,432 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $487,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,376 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,859,580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $832,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,510 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715,689 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $204,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 351.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,991,519 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $150,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,611 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,623,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,702,748. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.45. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $117.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NKE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NIKE from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on NIKE from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

