Nina S. Kjellson Sells 11,078 Shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Stock

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2024

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRAGet Free Report) Director Nina S. Kjellson sold 11,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $179,131.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 472,207 shares in the company, valued at $7,635,587.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of TYRA opened at $16.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average of $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $865.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.08. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $29.60.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TYRA. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Tyra Biosciences from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Tyra Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TYRA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYRA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $977,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 899,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,757,000 after buying an additional 140,833 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,661,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,599 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 515,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 43.9% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,416,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180,155 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.