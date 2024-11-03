Nina S. Kjellson Sells 11,078 Shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Stock

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) Director Nina S. Kjellson sold 11,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $179,131.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 472,207 shares in the company, valued at $7,635,587.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Tyra Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of TYRA opened at $16.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average of $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $865.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.08. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $29.60.
Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYRA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $977,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 899,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,757,000 after buying an additional 140,833 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,661,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,599 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 515,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 43.9% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,416,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180,155 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tyra Biosciences Company Profile
Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.
